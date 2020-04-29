Nigeria: NERC Summons TCN, AEDC Over Power Supply Feud

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has summoned the Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN) had accused the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for a meeting tomorrow following their allegations and counter-claims on faulty networks last weekend.

The TCN had accused the AEDC of refusing to take energy from its substations on Saturday during a downpour, calling for more investments on AEDC 'poor' networks.

However, the AEDC while admitting that it did uptake power from the TCN accused the TCN of lacking inadequate system protection which has often caused more trouble for the DisCo.

Apparently worried by the two players' bickering, the NERC in a notice it issued on Tuesday to the licencees, rued the disagreement which had been taken to the public space, saying such approach will serve no useful purpose towards improving quality of service to the teeming electricity consumers. The industry regulator stated: "The Commission has commenced an investigation into the recurring protection and relay coordination challenges between TCN and all DisCos for an independent assessment of the situation so as to ensure a lasting solution to issues militating against a sustained improvement in quality of service and reliability of supply.

"The Commission hereby directs all licensees to stop forthwith any such public display of indiscretion on operational matters in the electricity industry", NERC added.

While its meeting with TCN and AEDC will tomorrow, the NERC will schedule meetings between TCN and other DisCos on similar issues.

This is even as the Commission hinted of its plans to create a regulation to set standards on system protection and other related matters.