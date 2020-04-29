Nigeria: NERC Summons TCN, AEDC Over Power Supply Feud

29 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has summoned the Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN) had accused the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for a meeting tomorrow following their allegations and counter-claims on faulty networks last weekend.

The TCN had accused the AEDC of refusing to take energy from its substations on Saturday during a downpour, calling for more investments on AEDC 'poor' networks.

However, the AEDC while admitting that it did uptake power from the TCN accused the TCN of lacking inadequate system protection which has often caused more trouble for the DisCo.

Apparently worried by the two players' bickering, the NERC in a notice it issued on Tuesday to the licencees, rued the disagreement which had been taken to the public space, saying such approach will serve no useful purpose towards improving quality of service to the teeming electricity consumers. The industry regulator stated: "The Commission has commenced an investigation into the recurring protection and relay coordination challenges between TCN and all DisCos for an independent assessment of the situation so as to ensure a lasting solution to issues militating against a sustained improvement in quality of service and reliability of supply.

"The Commission hereby directs all licensees to stop forthwith any such public display of indiscretion on operational matters in the electricity industry", NERC added.

While its meeting with TCN and AEDC will tomorrow, the NERC will schedule meetings between TCN and other DisCos on similar issues.

This is even as the Commission hinted of its plans to create a regulation to set standards on system protection and other related matters.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.