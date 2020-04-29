Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - First Returnees From Mozambique Quarantined in Mutare

29 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Authorities here have taken for quarantine, the first batch of eight Zimbabweans who have just returned from neighbouring Mozambique.

All returning citizens into the country are subjected to at least seven days of compulsory quarantine as government battles to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

According to Manicaland Provincial Development Officer (PDC), Edgars Seenza, government has designated Rowa Training Centre, some 20km outside the eastern border city, as a quarantine facility.

Seenza is also a member of the provincial Covid-19 taskforce.

"We have quarantined eight Zimbabwean returnees from Mozambique at our first centre which is Rowa Training Centre," he told the media Monday.

"We are still anticipating receiving more returnees."

Added the health official, "We are prepared and each person is accommodated in a single room with enough food supplies," he said.

Seenza assured residents that the taskforce was working tirelessly to ensure the spread of Covid-19 is tamed.

Government has set up a number of quarantine centres across the country to cater for returning residents.

These include Belvedere Teachers College in Harare, Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo, NSSA centre in Beitbridge and Mosi-O-Tunya primary in Victoria Falls.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

