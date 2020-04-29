Namibia: B2gold Namibia Approves N$6m to Fight COVID-19

15 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

At a recent board meeting, B2Gold Namibia approved the allocation of N$6 million towards Covid-19 amelioration efforts. According to a company spokesperson, this donation will be split between targeted government interventions and a non-governmental organization called the Development Workshop of Namibia (DW), which operates through the Namibian Chamber of Environment.

DW's Covid-19 response initiatives are focused on hygiene, sanitation and food security projects in the informal residential areas of urban townships throughout the country. Prior to the Covid-19 virus, DW had mainly been focused on establishing affordable semi-formal serviced land and housing around many urban centres in Namibia.

"B2Gold Namibia boasts the largest corporate social investment (CSI) programme of any corporate in the country. At each of its operations throughout the world, B2Gold is committed to making a lasting positive impact on an increasing number of human beings, and to the planet."

B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd. is a 90% owned subsidiary of B2Gold Corp. The remaining 10% is owned by EVI Mining Company Limited: a Namibian, broad-based economic empowerment group. B2Gold Namibia's portfolio includes the Otjikoto Mine in north central Namibia a well as extensive base metal concessions in northern Namibia. B2Gold's Otjikoto mine is located on a commercial farmland, about 2km to the east of the B1 main road between the towns of Otavi and Otjiwarongo, 300km north of Namibia's capital city of Windhoek.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.