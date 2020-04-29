Namibia: B2gold Namibia Approves N$6m to Fight COVID-19

At a recent board meeting, B2Gold Namibia approved the allocation of N$6 million towards Covid-19 amelioration efforts. According to a company spokesperson, this donation will be split between targeted government interventions and a non-governmental organization called the Development Workshop of Namibia (DW), which operates through the Namibian Chamber of Environment.

DW's Covid-19 response initiatives are focused on hygiene, sanitation and food security projects in the informal residential areas of urban townships throughout the country. Prior to the Covid-19 virus, DW had mainly been focused on establishing affordable semi-formal serviced land and housing around many urban centres in Namibia.

"B2Gold Namibia boasts the largest corporate social investment (CSI) programme of any corporate in the country. At each of its operations throughout the world, B2Gold is committed to making a lasting positive impact on an increasing number of human beings, and to the planet."

B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd. is a 90% owned subsidiary of B2Gold Corp. The remaining 10% is owned by EVI Mining Company Limited: a Namibian, broad-based economic empowerment group. B2Gold Namibia's portfolio includes the Otjikoto Mine in north central Namibia a well as extensive base metal concessions in northern Namibia. B2Gold's Otjikoto mine is located on a commercial farmland, about 2km to the east of the B1 main road between the towns of Otavi and Otjiwarongo, 300km north of Namibia's capital city of Windhoek.