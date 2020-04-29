Tunisia: Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Meets India's Ambassador

28 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The friendship and cooperation relations between Tunisia and India were the focus of the meeting that brought together Tuesday Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Salma Ennaifer and Indian ambassador in Tunis Puneet R. Kundal.

During the meeting, the Secretary of State pointed to the distinguished level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which was translated by the recent visit paid by Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Tunisia last January.

Talks focused on ways to coordinate the two countries' efforts to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

They also discussed means to strengthen multilateral cooperation between bouth countries in light of Tunisia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the period (2020-2021) and developing partnership, in the framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) which held its first session in 2008.

The next summit is expected to take place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, in September 2020.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.