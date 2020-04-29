Tunisia: Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Meets India's Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — The friendship and cooperation relations between Tunisia and India were the focus of the meeting that brought together Tuesday Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Salma Ennaifer and Indian ambassador in Tunis Puneet R. Kundal.

During the meeting, the Secretary of State pointed to the distinguished level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, which was translated by the recent visit paid by Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to Tunisia last January.

Talks focused on ways to coordinate the two countries' efforts to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

They also discussed means to strengthen multilateral cooperation between bouth countries in light of Tunisia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for the period (2020-2021) and developing partnership, in the framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) which held its first session in 2008.

The next summit is expected to take place in the Indian capital, New Delhi, in September 2020.