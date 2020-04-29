Kenya: Kemri Seeking to Recruit 60 People, Including Research Scientists

28 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenya Medical Research Institute has advertised 60 positions even works on increasing its coronavirus testing capacity, which is the largest in the country.

The state corporation has advertised 25 positions for the Assistant principal research scientist, job group KMR 4, 37 positions for the research scientist job Group KMR 6, and 3c positions for the senior accountant, job group KMR 5.

The Corporation says it is seeking to recruit dynamic, innovative and experienced persons.

Interested individuals have been advised to forward their application forms on or before 18 May 2020.

The agency has been at the forefront of fighting the virus and recently unveiled an innovation allowing the processing and getting results for at least 35,000 samples per day, up from the 600 tests that was being done previously.

Kenya has so far reported 363 cases of the coronavirus, including 14 fatalities.

