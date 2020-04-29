Tunisia: COVID-19 - National Targeted Lockdown Strategy to Be Announced Wednesday

28 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The steps of the national strategy of targeted lockdown that will start, on May 4, will be announced on Wednesday, the Prime Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The implementation of this strategy, which was at the heart of a small cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, will depend on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the commitment of all parties to respect the necessary preventive measures to fight COVID-19, said the Premier.

He also said that this strategy must achieve a balance between stemming the spread of the virus and ensuring a gradual revival of vital sectors and economic activity in the country.

This strategy is based on precise evaluation and diagnosis mechanisms, making it possible to adjust the measures, either by making them lighter or harder, depending on the phase and evolution of the epidemiological situation in the country, said the statement.

The general lockdown decreed by the government since March 22 as an ultimate measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 will end on May 3.

