Tunisia: COVID-19 - Tally Rises to 975 Cases of Infection and 40 Deaths

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded and 8 previous infected cases tested positive on Monday, April 27, from 369 tests carried out, including 65 control tests for former patients.

In a statement Tuesday, the Health Ministry added that the overall number of infection cases amounts to 975 out of a total of 21477 tests carried out.

They are broken down as follows: Tunis (211), Ariana (96), Ben Arous (93), Manouba (39), Nabeul (13), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (25), Beja (3), Jendouba (1), Kef (6), Siliana (3), Sousse (82), Monastir (37), Mahdia (16), Sfax (36), Kairouan (6), Kasserine (8), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabes (23), Medenine (87), Tataouine (35), Gafsa (43), Tozeur (5) and Kebili (99).

The ministry also specified that 279 patients have recovered and 17 others are currently admitted to ICUs.

The number of patients currently hospitalised (not including those admitted to ICUs) is 76.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 40, broken down as follows: Tunis (7), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (4), Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Kef (1), Sousse (5), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Medenine (3) and Tataouine (1).

The ministry has also stated that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have had contact with confirmed cases.

The Ministry therefore urged citizens to fully respect the law and comply with the measures of isolation and general lockdown across all the regions, to stem the spread of the virus.