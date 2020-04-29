Tunisia: COVID-19 - Tally Rises to 975 Cases of Infection and 40 Deaths

28 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded and 8 previous infected cases tested positive on Monday, April 27, from 369 tests carried out, including 65 control tests for former patients.

In a statement Tuesday, the Health Ministry added that the overall number of infection cases amounts to 975 out of a total of 21477 tests carried out.

They are broken down as follows: Tunis (211), Ariana (96), Ben Arous (93), Manouba (39), Nabeul (13), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (25), Beja (3), Jendouba (1), Kef (6), Siliana (3), Sousse (82), Monastir (37), Mahdia (16), Sfax (36), Kairouan (6), Kasserine (8), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabes (23), Medenine (87), Tataouine (35), Gafsa (43), Tozeur (5) and Kebili (99).

The ministry also specified that 279 patients have recovered and 17 others are currently admitted to ICUs.

The number of patients currently hospitalised (not including those admitted to ICUs) is 76.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose to 40, broken down as follows: Tunis (7), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (4), Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Kef (1), Sousse (5), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Medenine (3) and Tataouine (1).

The ministry has also stated that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have had contact with confirmed cases.

The Ministry therefore urged citizens to fully respect the law and comply with the measures of isolation and general lockdown across all the regions, to stem the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.