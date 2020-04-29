Cameroon: Bucket Business Thrives

The buckets with tap heads by the side are on high demand in Douala.

The growing need for buckets with tap heads has given birth to a new business within the economic capital of Douala. Some people are now making brisk business out of the situations. While others sell at moderate prices, some are simply out to exploit their clients. A walk down the streets of Douala reveals that most shop now sell buckets which have a tap head by the side. This can be attributed to the fact that most companies now go for such containers so as to place at their offices for people to wash their hands in a bid to curb the spread of Covid 19. It is very common to find these buckets positioned at the entrance of some neighborhoods and almost on every street corner. One of those who are making brisk business from the sale of this category of buckets is Abinwe Alphonse a plumber by profession. He told CT that of recent he realized that individuals, companies and charity organization were flooding his shop requesting that he fit a tap in their buckets. "The demand was very high that I decided to buy more buckets and fit the tap by the side and sell. Some people still come with their buckets for me to fit in the tap head while others will prefer to buy the once that I have already made" he said. He sells a bucket with a tap head at CFA 3000 to CFA 5000 depending on the size of the bucket. He said in case a client comes with a bucket and the tap head he fits it as from CFA 1500 to CFA 2500 depending on the type of head. He confesses that he makes a lot of money from the new business as the demand keep increasing as the day go buy. Another category of people are those who buy the already made buckets and move around to sell. Djinteh Leonard said the demand for such buckets is high "I buy a bucket for CFA3000 to CFA 5000 and sell for CFA 4500 to CFA 6500 or even more depending on the size.