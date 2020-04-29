Mauritius: COVID-19 - Technical Team Set Up to Review Local Industrial Sector

press release

A technical team will be set up to conduct a review of the industrial sector of Mauritius as well as propose recommendations for the consolidation of the local industry. It will comprise representatives of the Ministry of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mauritius Export Association, Business Mauritius, Economic Development Board, Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Association of Mauritian Manufacturers, SME Mauritius and Mauritius Cooperative Alliance.

This announcement was made, yesterday, by the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, at the second Standing Committee meeting set up to evaluate the impacts of Covid-19 on businesses and the manufacturing sector, held at the seat of his Ministry, at Newton Tower in Port Louis.

During the meeting, the Minister as well as all stakeholders from the aforementioned institutions, agreed on the urgency to rethink the future of the manufacturing sector and discussed possible short-term actions. Both sides, moreover, highlighted the importance of exploring opportunities to enable the modernisation of the local industrial sector to boost productivity and increase competitiveness. Consequently, the technical team will be called upon to present its recommendations to the Standing Committee.

For Mr Bholah, it is crucial to promote e-commerce which has emerged as a thriving business activity during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also indicated that various owners of SMEs have availed of the facilities set up by the Government.

As for the cooperatives sector, the Minister emphasised that there should be optimum use of the land allocated to cooperative societies. He also stressed on the need to maximise activities such as farming, the growing of vegetables and fruits and beekeeping, in order to consolidate food security across the country.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris