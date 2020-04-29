Somalia: No End of Infection in Sight as COVID19 Figures Clock 480

28 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali had now recorded 480 cases of COVID19 with 26 deaths according to statistics released on Monday.

Fawziya Abikar, the health minister of Somalia, said three patients succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 26.

The minister said those who have tested positive from the samples tested in the last 24 hours include 35 males and nine females.

According to Abikar, four more people recovered from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 14.

The latest cases came as humanitarian agencies said Monday they have reprioritized and reprogrammed activities in recent weeks to try and avert large-scale community transmission of COVID-19 through enhanced risk communication, surveillance, rapid response and testing in the country.

The Horn of Africa nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19, including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights. Enditem

