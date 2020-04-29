Botswana: Reported Cases of Rhino Poaching Decline

28 April 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism has observed that no new cases of rhino poaching had been reported since COVID-19 lockdown began.

In a press release, ministry's acting permanent secretary, Dr Oduetse Koboto says cases of rhino poaching in the northern part of the country were reported in mid-March 2020.

The release states that the decline in reported cases is attributed to reinforcement of anti-poaching surveillance and monitoring measures, which are being carried out in areas where the rhinos are found.

The proactive measures, according to the release, have resulted in six poachers losing their lives last month.

It says the ministry is therefore conscious that poachers may try to take advantage of the lockdown and the lack of movement by tourists in remote areas to carry out their illegal activities.

"Anti-poaching personnel remain on active duty in all wildlife areas to counter any poaching at this time and will continue to exercise a zero tolerance approach to any criminal activities," the release says.

"Therefore, the ministry wishes to express their appreciation to the public for the assistance and information they continue to provide to law enforcement agencies in an endeavour to combat poaching," the release further says.

The ministry further urges the public to contact the nearest wildlife office or police station if they have any information related to poaching activities.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

