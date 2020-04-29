Ghana: Gyan Clears Air On Bond With Ayew

Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has rejected suggestions that he has a sour relationship with skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew.

Gyan was controversially stripped of the captaincy band for Ayew before the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt.

That stunning decision by Coach Akwasi Appiah deepened speculations about the acerbic relationship of the two players.

However, Gyan has maintained in an interview that he had no issues with his successor.

"No, I don't have any problem with Andre. I think people created that impression. Sometimes, we even laugh about it," he told TV3 Sports on Sunday.

"In life, you don't know people's mind. I might talk to you right now but I might not like you; but I have to talk to you.

"I see what is in front of me; I don't see what is behind me. For me, what I see in Andre, I don't have any problem, but behind I don't know (what he thinks of me).

"Behind, he doesn't know what I also have in mind. But from what I see, he is a positive guy, who knows his job, who is very passionate about his job, who laughs, who motivates people. That is the Andre I know," he asserted.

In the heat of the captainship storm, Gyan told Asempa FM in an interview of how disappointed he was when stripped of the leadership band.

"I felt betrayed and felt disappointed. I don't have any problem with him (coach). I won't lie to you, I felt extremely hurt. I am only human. Nobody can tell me he will be happy over such a decision. If you put yourself in my shoes, you will understand.

"I felt hurt as a human being. I am not the first person to be stripped of the armband. But mostly it happens when one has been embroiled in a scandal. Take the John Terry example.

"Honestly, I was hurt. I felt pain in my heart. I will say the coach did not do well. He took his decision but how he went about it was wrong, to be honest.

"I was talked to by the president of Ghana and other senior statesmen to see the larger picture and life. And I took everything in my stride," he told Asempa FM.

Gyan announced his resignation from the Stars, but was impressed upon to rescind his decision - joining the team for the Egypt 2019 Nations Cup.

Ghana was knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by Tunisia on penalties, prolonging their chase for continental glory by 39 years.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria won the trophy for the second time by beating Senegal, after a deflected strike from Baghdad Bounedjah gave them a 1-0 victory over the Lions of Teranga.