Sudan: Foreign Ministry - Reshaping of Relationship With UN Does Not Imply Waiver of Sovereignty

28 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Government of Sudan has affirmed that it is not seeking to bring in a new mission of the United Nations, but rather changing the nature of the mixed UN mission already in the country by moving from Chapter Seven to partnership and cooperation with the United Nations under Chapter Six of the organization's charter concerned with the peacebuilding, and with full respect for the Sudan's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity.

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release issued today, that Sudan's request for the reformulation of the relationship with the international system does not imply the slightest tolerance or waiver of its possession of its national decision, and that foreign support does not in any way mean a waiver of our urgent need to depend on self-reliance and build or rebuild our national capabilities.

The Ministry has affirmed its keenness to work with the international organization to ensure respect for the national decision, and the adoption of national visions and priorities throughout the process of rebuilding of the partnership between the two parties.

