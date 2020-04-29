Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Cabinet Decision On Amendment of Criminal Law

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the decision of the Council of Ministers for the amendment of the criminal law, to which a special article was added to criminalize female circumcision.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry affirmed its confidence in the competence of the Sudanese institutions, its ability and professionalism to protect women, respect them and to enhance their rights in general and in particular the health and social rights.

The statement stressed that the issuance of the decision represents an important positive development, and it comes in implementation of the provisions of the constitutional document, Chapter (14) for the Rights and Freedoms, in commitment of the Sudan to the international agreements related to the protection of human rights, especially the women child's rights.