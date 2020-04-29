Uganda: Suspected Arsonist Burns Self to Death in Sembabule

Police in Sembabule District are investigating a case in which a suspected arsonist died in a fire as he allegedly attempted to burn his father-in-law's house.

Vincent Bbaale, a resident of Lukaka Village in Mateete Rural Sub County in Sembabule District was found dead at his father-in-law, Joseph Kato's home.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that Bbaale invaded Kato's home after learning that his (Bbaale's) wife left him and returned to her father's home.

Bbaale's wife, Gorretti Nakimwero left their matrimonial home, accusing him of infidelity.

Neighbors and relatives told police that Bbaale got frustrated after his fruitless efforts to convince his wife to return home.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said they had recovered a jerrycan which Bbaale reportedly used to carry petrol to the crime scene.

He said Bbaale is suspected to have accidentally poured petrol on his body after starting the fire which killed him.