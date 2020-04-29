Uganda: Suspected Arsonist Burns Self to Death in Sembabule

29 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Malik Fahd Jjingo

Police in Sembabule District are investigating a case in which a suspected arsonist died in a fire as he allegedly attempted to burn his father-in-law's house.

Vincent Bbaale, a resident of Lukaka Village in Mateete Rural Sub County in Sembabule District was found dead at his father-in-law, Joseph Kato's home.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that Bbaale invaded Kato's home after learning that his (Bbaale's) wife left him and returned to her father's home.

Bbaale's wife, Gorretti Nakimwero left their matrimonial home, accusing him of infidelity.

Neighbors and relatives told police that Bbaale got frustrated after his fruitless efforts to convince his wife to return home.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said they had recovered a jerrycan which Bbaale reportedly used to carry petrol to the crime scene.

He said Bbaale is suspected to have accidentally poured petrol on his body after starting the fire which killed him.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.