Sudan reported on Tuesday 43 new cases of COVID-19 including three deaths. The new cases raised the country's total cases to 318 including 25 deaths and 31 recoveries.

The Federal Ministry of Health said in its daily report on the pandemic that 33 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State, 9 in al-Gezera State (central Sudan) and one case in West Kordofan (west Sudan).

Sudan reported its first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020.