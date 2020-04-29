Sudan: The Govt's Aims to Remove Sudan From Current Trusteeship Clause - Hamdouk

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk said that the Sudanese people are fully protected and aware of purposeful news that aims to undermine the goals of the great revolution, adding that in the atmosphere of freedom and transparency there are always the challenges between rumors and the correct news.

Dr. Hamdouk Twitted: "We worked for the remove of the Sudan from Chapter Seven to Chapter Six, which allows the Sudan to ask the United Nations what can be done in Sudan by the management of Sudanese people and not by dictations from the UN. He pointed to the presence of the UN in Sudan for more than Ten years, adding: "The matter of Sudan is managed by the UN under Chapter Seven."

Dr. Hamdouk added: "It is very strange to hear that we put Sudan under the trusteeship, and Sudan was originally today under trusteeship, and we tried to get it out of this position by moving from Chapter Seven to Chapter Six, which allows us to deal in many issues related to experts in areas that Sudan wants and none of them includes military existence".

The Prime Minister has pointed out that Sudan wants the assistance of the United Nations according to its experiences in a number of other regions around the world in regard to the National Constitutional Conference, noting that the elections are the largest process that the country would run outside the framework of wars, and in which the United Nations can contribute.

He said: "We have asked the United Nations to help Sudan in the transition issues," indicating that the achievement of peace requires the assistance and capabilities of the United Nations, he asserted: "from this point, we asked the help of the UN in Chapter Six which will be with the agreement of the Sudan, and that the Sudan will force its will, not the opposite."