South Africa: Drought - Water Tanks Are Not a Long-Term Solution, Committee Hears

On Tuesday evening, the traditional affairs committee heard that water tanks were not a long-term solution to the drought because municipalities couldn't afford to maintain them. The committee also heard that Eskom was not willing to stop disconnecting electricity during the lockdown.

A total of 19,011 water tanks have been delivered to communities across the country; however, municipalities don't have the financial means to maintain the tanks, said the South African Local Government Association (Salga) chief of operations, Lance Joel.

"The use of [water] tanks is the correct intervention, but it has its challenges. Covid-19 shows us that there are serious challenges to supplying water," Joel told the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) committee.

According to Salga's presentation, 2,876 water tanks still need to be delivered across the country, and of these, 1,148 have been allocated to the Free State.

Members of the committee were concerned that the figures that Salga presented were outdated.

"I've seen the Western Cape figures and I've seen yours... perhaps you have old figures," said Mohammed Hoosen, a DA MP.

Gizella Opperman, a DA MP, questioned the reliability of water tanks that Salga said had been delivered in the Northern Cape.

In January, the...