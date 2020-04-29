South Africa: Drought - Water Tanks Are Not a Long-Term Solution, Committee Hears

29 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

On Tuesday evening, the traditional affairs committee heard that water tanks were not a long-term solution to the drought because municipalities couldn't afford to maintain them. The committee also heard that Eskom was not willing to stop disconnecting electricity during the lockdown.

A total of 19,011 water tanks have been delivered to communities across the country; however, municipalities don't have the financial means to maintain the tanks, said the South African Local Government Association (Salga) chief of operations, Lance Joel.

"The use of [water] tanks is the correct intervention, but it has its challenges. Covid-19 shows us that there are serious challenges to supplying water," Joel told the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) committee.

According to Salga's presentation, 2,876 water tanks still need to be delivered across the country, and of these, 1,148 have been allocated to the Free State.

Members of the committee were concerned that the figures that Salga presented were outdated.

"I've seen the Western Cape figures and I've seen yours... perhaps you have old figures," said Mohammed Hoosen, a DA MP.

Gizella Opperman, a DA MP, questioned the reliability of water tanks that Salga said had been delivered in the Northern Cape.

In January, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.