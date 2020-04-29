Nigeria: WAEC Debunks Fake Report On 2020 WASSCE

29 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has expressed concern about a fake publication in the social media that it has cancelled the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the fake publication circulating in the social media, the council was set to refund N22,500 to candidates who had enrolled for the examination.

It was also falsely reported that the council was supposed to commence its examination on April 15 and candidates were meant to pay a fee of N22,500.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of the council, Mr. Patrick Areghan in a statement described the publication as false and deceitful, saying, "it is nothing but the handiwork of mischief makers who are out to defraud innocent and unsuspecting candidates and their parents/guardians."

He said such information in the social media fell short of its style, language and factual details.

"The examination was supposed to start in Nigeria on April 6, 2020 and not April 15, 2020 as stated by the authors. The examination fee is N13,950 only, not N22,500. It is therefore not reasonable to refund candidates an amount higher than what they had paid to register for the examination."

Areghan said the council is yet to announce the cancellation of the examination, adding that it only announced a postponement until normalcy is restored.

The HNO reassured all candidates, schools and all stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the council will come up with a new international timetable for the conduct of the examination in the West African sub-region, after due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

"Candidates are therefore advised to disregard the publication and concentrate on studying hard for the examination," he said.

On March 20, the council had issued a release on the postponement of the examination, in appreciation of the stark realities of the moment and in complete deference to the federal government regarding its various control measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

