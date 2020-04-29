Zambia: COVID-19 - Lost Jobs, Lost Wives

27 April 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Francina Chomba

Close to 200 men aged between 25 and 35 have been abandoned by their spouses following job losses occasioned by the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the business environment.

The Zambia Men's Network for Gender and Development (ZNMNGD) says Lusaka has reported the highest number of men being forsaken by wives after losing employment as businesses have been left hurting by measures taken to protect lives.

Country director Nelson Banda said in an interview the organisation had been counselling the men as part of the portfolio of services it offers.

