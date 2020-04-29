Gambia: Over D9 Million Essau District Hospital Renovation Contract Awarded

28 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Faal

Health Minister, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh last Friday presided over the awarding of a D9, 415,000 dalasi contract for the refurbishment of Essau District Hospital to Mansa Construction at a ceremony held at the hospital complex.

Dr Samateh awarded the contract to Mansa Construction with an agreement that work will last for seven months.

He said the hospital has been struggling over the years to refer patients to Banjul coupled with the ferry crossing problems, adding that it needs to be upgraded to ease the referral to Edward Francis Small Teaching hospital.

He strongly advised the contractor to provide standard and quality work at the site noting that quality will not be compromised adding that the main reason for him coming with his Senior Management Team from Banjul is to make it very clear to the contractor to adhere to the agreement with the Ministry.

Health minister Samateh revealed that four contracts have been also signed with contractors, including the upgrading of N health post in the Central River Region, renovation of a dialysis centre at Bansang General Hospital and Wuli Kerewan in the Upper River region, noting that the sites would be handed to the contractors during the course of the week.

"We want to things to be better in the country and the only way we can do that is to always provide quality service" he asserted.

Dr Samateh also seized the opportunity to thank UNFPA for their support towards the construction of the Theatre and one of the staff quarters at the hospital which is already completed.

Matarr Jeng, National Assembly Member for Lower Nuimi urged the contractor to ensure that quality work is done at the hospital for posterity and to make sure that amount given for the work commensurate with the level of work, noting that this is the expectation from him upon completion of work at the site.

Mansa Construction representative assured the minister that they will provide standard and quality service for the refurbishment of the Essau District hospital as expected.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.