Gambia: Irena Promotes Widespread Adoption of All Forms of Renewable Energy

Officials of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said they are promoting the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy. These include bio-energy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy, in their pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth.

During an online press conference last week, officials say IRENA serves as the principal platform for international co-operation, a center of excellence, a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge, and a driver of action on the ground to advance the transformation of the global energy system.

The organisation's reports indicate that health, humanitarian, social and economic crises set off by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic requires a decisive and large scale response guided by appropriate social and economic measures.

As countries consider their economic stimulus options, they must still confront the challenge of ensuring sustainability and strengthening resilience while improving people's health and welfare.

The energy transition can drive broad socio-economic development, guided by comprehensive policies to foster the transformative decarburisation with economic, environmental and social goals.