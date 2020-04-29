Gambia: PDL Wishes All Sierra Leoneans a Blessed Independence

The People's Democratic League (PDL) wishes all Sierra Leoneans a blessed 59 independent anniversary. This year's independence is marked amidst the Corona virus pandemic that has inflicted so far, immeasurable destruction and devastation to lives and economies worldwide.

Independence is a time to reflect on the gains of domestic self rule and charting the way for progress and development. Given the mandate of social distancing, this year's independence is completely different from all the anniversaries that preceded it.

Social distancing means that Sierra Leoneans will not be spending time at gathering places. Like Mosques, Churches and Synagogues that have been closed due to the pandemic, all other places of public gathering are temporarily out of bound.

These are extraordinary times and they require extraordinary measures. The People's Democratic League (PDL), therefore, urges every Sierra Leonean to follow the instructions issued by the government regarding measures needed to control the spread of the Corona virus pandemic.

Let us therefore, not let COVID 19 threaten the spirit of unity, patriotism and national belonging. Fear of contracting the Corona Virus is not an excuse to abandon the fight against poverty, illiteracy, hunger, homelessness and disease in the Country. The government in Freetown can keep the spirit of patriotism live and kicking by providing the needs of the Sierra Leonean people. The PDL is not unaware that we are going through tougher and trying times; but all will be over soon.

Stay safe and healthy!