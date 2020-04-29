Gambia: PDL Wishes All Sierra Leoneans a Blessed Independence

28 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Samuel Musa Kalokoh

The People's Democratic League (PDL) wishes all Sierra Leoneans a blessed 59 independent anniversary. This year's independence is marked amidst the Corona virus pandemic that has inflicted so far, immeasurable destruction and devastation to lives and economies worldwide.

Independence is a time to reflect on the gains of domestic self rule and charting the way for progress and development. Given the mandate of social distancing, this year's independence is completely different from all the anniversaries that preceded it.

Social distancing means that Sierra Leoneans will not be spending time at gathering places. Like Mosques, Churches and Synagogues that have been closed due to the pandemic, all other places of public gathering are temporarily out of bound.

These are extraordinary times and they require extraordinary measures. The People's Democratic League (PDL), therefore, urges every Sierra Leonean to follow the instructions issued by the government regarding measures needed to control the spread of the Corona virus pandemic.

Let us therefore, not let COVID 19 threaten the spirit of unity, patriotism and national belonging. Fear of contracting the Corona Virus is not an excuse to abandon the fight against poverty, illiteracy, hunger, homelessness and disease in the Country. The government in Freetown can keep the spirit of patriotism live and kicking by providing the needs of the Sierra Leonean people. The PDL is not unaware that we are going through tougher and trying times; but all will be over soon.

Stay safe and healthy!

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.