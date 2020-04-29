Gambia: Ex-KMC Mayor Suggests Govt, Politicians And CSOs to Form United Front Against COVID-19

A one-time mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Kebba Jallow has suggested that Gambia government, politicians and civil society organisations form a united front in the fight against the global health threatening disease, coronavirus in the country.

Since the president's announcement of a seven-day state of public health emergency due to the virus and the National Assembly extension to forty-five days, a lot of activities have since scaled down due to the threat the virus posed to humanity.

Mr. Jallow told this reporter that to fight the virus, government and stakeholders must join hands in creating more awareness programmes about its dangers and threat since many Gambians are still heedless to the threat it poses.

He said no curable vaccine has been found yet for the virus, requiring for people to strictly follow the precautionary measures ordained by the government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

"I believe that some people are taking advantage of their religious and traditional beliefs by not taking COVID-19 pandemic seriously. The first challenge is that one has to take it to himself by adhering strictly to the basic rules, to minimize and control the spread of the virus."

Mr. Jallow said the government has the largest chunk of responsibility in this crucial moment of the virus, which brought along with it economic crisis to help the masses by reducing the tariffs and taxation on consumable items, electricity, water, petroleum, and transport fares.

He advised Gambians to put aside their past differences and join hands in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, calling for the president to create the habit of facing the people with latest updates and development as the events unfold.

Pa Lamin Jatta, former National Assembly Member for Kombo North said the virus is a reality, condemning those people who cast doubt about its reality and existence.

He said everyone must strictly follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the virus, saying some people have already suffered significant economic loss in their businesses and others on the verge of starvation.

Abdoulie Fatty, chief executive officer of Amina's Holding Company Ltd. said businesses are severely hampered by the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, despite that they are trying to play their role in lending support to the masses as it is required by them.

"If the masses suffer, the businesses will suffer too. It is therefore important that people offer helping hands to the needy particularly in this Holy Month of Ramadan."