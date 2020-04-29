Gambia: Gamcel Football Club - Gunjur's Most Festooned Club

Gamcel Football Club is Gunjur's most decorated football club after clinching numerous league and knock-out trophies in the Kombo South coastal town's wet season biggest football fray.

The Cellular boys made their debut in Gunjur wet season biggest football fray in 2003 and won their first trophy in 2004 after beating Mighty Hawks FC1-0 in the final, played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Courtesy of influential left-back Bekai Janneh alias Babayaro's first half strike.

They also won several super cup titles and produced one of the finest players for Gunjur super nawettan team such as Salifu Bojang alias Bapa, Mbemba Fatty alias Iniesta, Saikou Barrow, Yusupha Barrow alias Beckham, Bekai Janneh, Sainey Gibba, Sulayman Darboe, Amadou Jallow, Dodou Sambou, Arafang Jobe alias Barbell and Dawda Darboe alias Viper.

Meanwhile, Gamcel Football Club won the 2019 Gunjur league title after thumping Smateq FC 2-0 in the final, played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Striker Dawda Darboe alias Viper and midfielder Arafang Jobe alias Barbell were on target for the Cellular boys in the match.