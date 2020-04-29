Gambia: New Promotions At GAF

Colonel Ousman Gomez, The Gambia Armed Forces' Provost Marshal (military police chief) and legal advisor to the Chief of Defence Staff has been appointed new commander of The Gambia National Army.

Col. Gomez, the new commander is preparing to defend his Second Master's degree thesis on Peace and Conflict Resolution at International Christian University in Japan.

Meanwhile, Col. Turo Jawneh, former commanding officer of the State Guard Battalion has been named the new commander of the Republican National Guard, while Col. Sait Njie, until his new appointment was the director of Training and Doctrine at the Defence Headquarters in Banjul. He has now been appointed as the new commanding officer of the State Guards Battalion. The appointments are with immediate effect.

A release sent to this medium indicates:

"The Gambia Armed Forces is pleased to inform the general public that His Excellency the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Gambia Armed Forces, Mr. Adama Barrow, acting in accordance with the powers conferred on him under section 190(1) and (4) of the 1997 Constitution has made the following appointments in the Gambia Armed Forces."

The appointment of these senior officers, the release added, was part of the security sector reforms.

"The Gambia Armed Forces would like to express its deepest gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Gambia Armed Forces for filling the vacant positions in the Armed Forces. This is a clear testimony of His Excellency's ardent desire to transform the Gambia Armed Forces into a more robust and formidable Force."

"On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Officers, soldiers and ratings of the Gambia Armed Forces, we wish to congratulate the concerned senior officers on their appointments."