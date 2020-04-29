Gambia: Indian Community Reaches Out to More Communities in Gambia

As part of measures to ameliorate the living condition of many venerable communities in The Gambia, the Indian community in The Gambia on Sunday donated over 250 bags of food items to needy people in the country.

The donation, which is the second in a series within a week, is designed to mitigate and better communities as they battle the spread covid-19.

The first presentation held on Tuesday, saw Indian Samaritans dole out over 200 bags of food items to the National Fundraisers of The Gambia.

The donated items include rice, sugar, spaghetti, oil, milk and other relevant food items.

At the presentation, Mr Bharat Bajaj, member of the Indian Community in The Gambia, said the distribution of food parcels is part of a food drive that will benefit over 2000 families.

"This initiative is supported by members of the Indian Social and Cultural Association to fight covid-19 and support the less privileged in society. The first contribution was made to the Ministry of Health and includes sanitary products, medical supplies and food items amounting to a total of GMD 600,000. The distribution of food parcels commenced early last week from which 500 families have already benefitted".

Mrs. Ndey Gaye, a beneficiary thanked the donors and the Indian Community in The Gambia for such a laudable gesture.

Gaye, a widow acknowledged that of recent things were really difficult for her and her family.

"I thank the Indians for the food items and this will take my family for a while. I call on other nationals residing in The Gambia to emulate the Indian Community because many people in The Gambia at the moment can't afford basic food commodities."