Gambia: Qatari Philanthropist Donates Food Items Worth D1 Million

A Qatari philanthropist, last Friday donated food items worth over 1 million dalasi to needy Gambians across the country. The aim of the donation is to alleviate the hardship that needy families are going through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the facilitator, Sillah Conateh said the Qatari philanthropist; Muhammed Al Noimi provided the food items through the facilitation of Alhagie Alieu Jarju.

"The gesture is made towards alleviating some of the hardships that needy families are going through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Conateh said.

According to him, Alhagie Alieu Jarju has been collaborating with Al Noimi since 2004 to carryout similar humanitarian gestures across The Gambia, saying their main intervention is in the area of building Masjid, Quranic memorization centers, and distribution of food items.

"The targeted communities for these gestures were mainly Salikenni and Jammeh Kunda in North Bank Region. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent gesture has been extended to other parts of the country especially West Coast Region," he said.

Mr Conateh thanked The Gambian Embassy in Qatar for their significant assistance in facilitating the transfer of funds from Qatar to The Gambia to facilitate this intervention.

He said the donor Muhammed Al Noimi has been a benevolent friend of The Gambia who has been offering assistance to the lives and livelihoods of a good number of households.

"We pray that Allah continues to grant him the hands and heart to continue extending assistance to the needy and accept his good intentions and needs for him in the day of reckoning," He said.

The facilitator, Alhagie Alieu Jarju thanked the government for taking a bold step in protecting its citizens, hoping that the food items will really help the beneficiaries.

Lamin Fofana, a beneficiary, thanked Mr Jarju and the team for supporting them, saying the donor has always pleased them.