Liberia: Bong SUP. Denies Interacting With Infected Colleague

Bong — Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker has denied media report that she intermingled with Sinoe County Superintendent, Lee NagbeChea who has been tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first person to contract the virus in the county.

But Madam Walker admits forming part of other superintendents from other counties including Sup. Chea who had gone to receive anti-coronavirus materials for their various counties, saying they observed social distancing.The tough-talking Bong County Superintendent insists that at no time did she interact with SuperintendentChea.

Madam Walker's clarification came days after some citizens of the Bong County called on her to turn herself over to health authorities on grounds that there is a likelihood she may have contracted the virus because she interacted with Mr. Chea is tested positive.

According to Madam Walker, they were using nose masks and hand gloves.This paper further gathers that Superintendent Chea returned from Monrovia to Sinoe County on April 7, 2020, after traveling to the capital to receive COVID-19 preventive materials for distribution in his county.

However, Superintendent Walker reveals that while at the Ministry of Internal Affairs on 30 March, she was the one who received the COVID-19 materials from Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf for an onward distribution to her colleagues.The Bong County Superintendent names Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Nimba, Monsterrado, Sinoe, among others, as some attendees of the meeting.

Report gathered further says that while on his way to Sinoe, Superintendent Chea and his team spent a night in separate hotels in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.They made a stop in Gios Town in Grand Bassa County when a vehicle had a breakdown on the way to Rivercess County.

According to reports, Superintendent Chea has been asked for self-quarantine in his home since there is no facility in the county to facilitate his quarantine.

Moreover, his family has also been asked to stay in isolation.