Liberia: Storm Destroys 65 Houses, Seriously Injures One

28 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Bong — The NewDawn newspaper has learned that another violent storm on Monday night, 27 April de-roofed over 65 houses in Gbornkornimah and Kolila, leaving the occupants homeless and seriously wounding one victim.According to Zeansue Clan Youth president Hamilton Paliwoe, the incident occurred during a heavy down pull on Monday.

A Mosque in Kolila was also de - roofed by the storm, and broke the leg of an old lady in Gbornkornimah, according to the youth president in Zeansue Clan.

Paliwoe terms the situation as a complete setback for the victims, calling on Bong County authorities and the government here to intervene.

Paliwoe says even though the tragedy occurred during a time of serious health and financial crisis, government's intervention is needed at the moment if their lives should be saved.

According to him, it is frustrating to see the homes of struggling people being de-roofed at a time when they are fighting to provide daily meals for their families.

"Those people whose homes got damaged are really in frustration as I speak to you," he says.

He explains that local officials of the town have nothing to give the victims but they can only appeal to the government to move in quickly to help."Right now, they have nowhere to go so we will need quick intervention from the government or nongovernmental organizations," he says.

The citizens are calling for the swift intervention of philanthropists and government, adding that it will be inappropriate for them to cluster with others, amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

