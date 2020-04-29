Liberia: Port Truckers Beg for Inclusion

-in COVID-19 fight

The Port Truckers Association of Liberia, Inc (PTAL) appeals to Liberia's COVID - 19 Response authorities to make use of its trucks in transporting assorted coronavirus materials and food to affected counties across the country.

PTAL president Abraham Kamara, in an interview with reporters at the Association's head office opposite the Freeport of Monrovia on Bushrod Island says they are prepared to collaborate with the government to transport COVID - 19 materials, such as PPEs, face and nose masks, faucet buckets and disinfectants, among others to affected areas in the country.

He says PTAL as a stakeholder in the current fight sees it befitting for the National COVID - 19 Response Team headed by the director-general of the General Services Agency and National Coordinator of COVID - 19 Response, Madam Mary T. Broh to utilize its nearly 500 registered commercial trucks like other vehicles hired by health authorities.

Kamara explains that PTAL has the ability to professionally assist health authorities in taking anti - COVID - 19 materials to the four affected counties (Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru) just as it did during the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak here in 2014, and was credited for its services in getting supplies to designated counties across Liberia.

He also appeals to health- related NGOs/ INGOs and other institutions working with the government through the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) to empower PTAL by entering into contract(s) with the Association for its services.

"Without our trucks, he notes, "NPHIL, WHO, MOH, CDC, and Partners would find it somewhat difficult to lift anti - COVID - 19 preventive materials across the 15 counties speedily due to bad road condition upcountry lest to mention the four counties struck by the virus."

Kamara discloses that already, the Association has launched awareness and sensitization campaign in Monrovia and surrounding communities for its 1,000 registered members on the danger of COVID - 19 and how the virus can be prevented, which is said to be paying off with truck drivers and staffers of the entity being in constant compliance with health protocols recommended by health authorities, including the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, Kamara hails President George Weah for his farsightedness alongside international partners in the ongoing fight in the country with total confirmed cases at nearly 140, including 16 deaths plus 676 contacts, as of 26th April.

He urges President Weah together with NPHIL, WHO, CDC, MOH, and COVID-19 Response authorities to exert every effort humanly possible in preventing further spread of the virus in the country.