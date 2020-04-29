Tanzania: Ggml Donates 1.6bn/-to Fight Coronavirus

GEITA Gold Mining Limited (GGML), has rolled out a series of interventions and campaigns across its site and surrounding communities in efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In the drive, it recently committed 1.6bn/-to support the government as well as working to ensure that all measures within its jurisdiction are also aligned with the State's guidance and proposals.

Making the revelation, GGML's Acting Managing Director, Wayne Louw said the donation would be distributed as 1.1bn/- to the national level intervention programme through the Covid-19 Emergency Fund set up under the Prime Minister's Office.

He said the remaining 500 m/-will be used to support regional and community interventions in Geita, including provision of key medical supplies and equipment such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), ventilators and oxygen masks.

In addition to the funding he said GGML, working with Geita Urban Water and Sanitation Authority will fill 10 water tanks each with a capacity of 1000 litres it donated to supply and ease public hand wash, adding that the tanks will be placed at busy centers across Geita town.

GGML will also provide chlorine to sanitise the water, which means liquid soap won't necessarily be needed at the facilities, in addition to also installing some for people living with disabilities and children.

"The Company has also been working to raise awareness of the virus in the neighboring communities. As part of the company's ongoing information, communication and education campaign, GGML has distributed posters with information about the virus both inside the mine and in communities.

We shall have giant billboards placed in Geita town to advise the public on how to prevent the spread of the virus "We intend to continue with our business as planned and hope that this pandemic will end soon.

To us, business includes both the production operations and implementation of projects to support communities around our operation," said Louw.

On his part, GGML's Senior Manager responsible for occupational health, Dr Kiva Mvungi said as part of a media awareness campaign to promote public awareness of Covid-19, GGML show it necessary to partner with Rubondo FM, a local radio station owned by Geita District Council.

He said under the arrangement, GGML will fund the production of the advert and the latter to shoulder its free airtime.

"The establishment of Rubondo FM was funded by GGML under the Company's Social Responsibility programme, and we are working in close collaboration with the government. "Two of the company's senior staff has been appointed by the Regional Commissioner to be members of a special committee appointed to combat the pandemic in Geita.

Our representatives would ensure that our plans to fight the disease are aligned with government. "We have been observing the response to this initiative and people are understanding and becoming very supportive," said Dr Mvungi.