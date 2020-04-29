Tanzania: Yanga Training Session's Progress Impresses Eymael

YOUNG Africans said the team's Head Coach, Luc Eymael is 90 percent satisfied with the individual training sessions, being carried out by players during this period of league suspension.

Like many other teams, Yanga gave its players special training programmes to be done at their residences as one way to be in good shape prior to the restart of the league which remain paused as one measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"The coach has expressed his satisfaction with the feedback from the training sessions he gave to players for almost one month now since the league was brought to a halt. "He has since added another session to players, which has already been shared among themselves by the team's captain for them to continue keeping fit throughout this period," said the club's Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli.

He also pointed out that the team's fitness trainer has also been impressed by the training session videos submitted to him from the players, saying from what he has seen; the players are doing a great job in this period.

"As a result of this, the squad has not been affected in any way and I believe that when it recommences joint training, the rhythm will be the same from where they stopped," he said.

Again, Bumbuli revealed that sometimes, he took responsibilities to visit the players at their own training areas to assess how they are progressing.

Asked to comment on claims that the former team's striker Obrey Chirwa has petition the club to FIFA for failure to offset the unspecified amount the club owes him, Bumbuli said they have not received official communication from the world football governing body.

"It is true that the club owes a couple of players including him (Chirwa) but we are in the process to pay them all according to the availability of funds," said he.

In another development, Bumbuli said all is set for the launch of the club's magazine, website and YangaApp to be held at the team's headquarters tomorrow.

"The magazine has already been published just waiting for the official launch and it contains a lot of stories concerning the club. "Even the YangaApp is ready for our fans to start downloading and see various issues of the club from anywhere in the world. This is a good opportunity for the supporters to be part and parcel of the club and stay connected with it," he remarked.

He further said that since gathering of people has been prohibited, they will use modern online means to launch their products and reach as many people as possible.