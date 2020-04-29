Tanzania Ports Cargo Volume Increases

THE volume of cargo handled through Tanzania ports increased to 4.7 million tonnes in the quarter ending December last year compared with 4.2 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter 2018, with Dar es Salaam port accounting for 94.2 per cent.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), consolidated zonal economic performance report for the quarter ending December shows that the increase in the volume of cargoes was dominantly handled in Dar es Salaam and Mtwara ports.

The increase in volume of cargo handled reflected the government efforts to improve and expand the ports by modernizing and harmonising operations as well as improvement in infrastructure especially roads.

The expansion of Dar es Salaam port under the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DMGP), aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the port for the benefit of public and private stakeholders.

It involves two components, including improving the physical infrastructure and institutional strengthening and implementation assistance.

The first phase involves deepening of berth number one to seven to enable large vessels to dock as opposed to the current situation.

During the period under review, the Dar es Salaam port handled 4.4 million tonnes which is equivalent to 94.2 per cent compared to 3.9 million tonnes in the corresponding period 2018.

The volume of cargo handled through Mtwara port increased by four folds on account of increase in shipment of cashew nuts to foreign markets, which is equivalent to 66.1 per cent increase.

Cargo handled through the Mtwara port during the reference period was 113.6 million tonnes compared to 21.3 million tonnes in the other period ended 2018.

Mtwara port is undergoing massive expansion and upgrading works to handle fuel destined for some southern African countries.

The facility is playing a key role in the country's economic growth as mega oil tankers now anchor at the gateway to deliver fuel cargo for the country's southern regions of Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma.

Conversely, according to the BoT report, cargo handled through Tanga port decreased due to slowdown in imports and exports, which is equivalent to negative 2.1 per cent.

The consignment handled through Tanga port slowed to 159.3 million tonnes in the quarter ended December last year compared to 248.0 million tonnes ferried in the similar quarter 2018.

The Dar es Salaam port capacity far outstrips that of the country's next two largest ports, Tanga and Mtwara, which combined handle around 1m tonnes of traffic annually.