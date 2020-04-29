Tanzania: Construction of Dodoma Arena On Cards, Says Minister Mwakyembe

THE ultra-modern sports complex in Dodoma is ready for construction stage, Minister for Information, Arts, Culture and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe has revealed.

Construction work which is scheduled to run for 30 months was stalled by series of seismic, topographical and feasibility studies that the minister said had to be repeated to ensure maximum safety of the structure and the spectators.

King Mohamed VI of Morocco pledged to build the biggest stadium in the country following his visit in 2016.

It is said the new stadium would cost between 80million and 100million US dollars to be able to accommodate a seating capacity of between 85,000-105,000 spectators.

"Dodoma is prone to earthquakes," the minister told the National Assembly here. "We had huge task conducting seismic, topographical and feasibility studies...we had to retake the survey."

He said all the essential surveys have been completed giving way the state to advance into the construction stage.

Minister Mwakyembe said he has already submitted the reports to President John Magufuli, detailing information about the location and characteristics of geological structures beneath the Earth's surface, where the structure will be set up.

While seismic survey is a low impact, non-invasive method of gathering information about the location, topographical is an accurate depiction of a site-property, area of land, which is scaled and detailed according to the spatial considerations and is the summary of the on-site data capture processes.

The minister's clarification was, however, prompted by Special Seats MP Felister Bura (CCM), who was concerned to note that the construction work on the sports venue had taken long to kick off.

She went on explaining that the minister's budget estimates and expenditures for the financial year 2020/2021 also did not set aside funds for early work on the project-that is eagerly awaited by sports fans in Dodoma and across the country.

Ideally, the completion of the Dodoma sports complex could place Tanzania on a better position to bid for hosting major sports events such as African Nations Champions for home-based players (CHAN), finals and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Even though, Mwakyembe said construction of a sports complex takes several stages which include acquiring the land. He explained that the state had acquired 350hectors much more than 150hectors that was needed for the project.