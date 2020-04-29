Namibia: Veteran Journalist Opens Case Against Club Owner

29 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Veteran sports journalist Carlos Kambaekwa has reported a case of assault by threatening against the owner of Young African Football Club, Maleagi Ngarizemo.

Kambaekwa confirmed in an interview on Monday, that he had opened the case saying the threats were allegedly made via WhatsApp.

He said he responded to a clip circulating on social media where someone spoke of International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) funds that will be released to assist affected federations.

"Someone then commented on how they will now start with their plot to get rid of the Namibia Premier League chairperson when they get the funds. It was then a back and forth texting between myself and Ngarizemo, with some of his texts being threats to me, which is why I laid charges against him," Kambaekwa said.

Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed to this news agency that case number CR 335/04/20 had been opened at the Khomas Grove Mall mobile police station in Khomasdal, Windhoek against Ngarizemo and it is being investigated.

Approached for comment on Monday, Ngarizemo however denied threatening Kambaekwa and said he was not aware of a case being opened against him.

"How did I threaten him? I am not interested to know because what is there for me to talk about? All I know is whoever is going to write that I threatened him, I'll just sue him because they must prove how I threatened him and what I said," Ngarizemo said.

- Nampa

