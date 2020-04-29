Namibia: National Assembly to Go Virtual Due to COVID-19

29 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The National Assembly is scheduled to convene again on 19 May, with preparations being made to have some members of the assembly participate through videoconferencing.

National Assembly public relations officer David Nahogandja on Tuesday said arrangements for the assembly's session will have to comply with its standing rules and orders, World Health Organisation guidelines and also the country's state of emergency regulations on efforts to combat Covid-19.

"The National Assembly is currently preparing some changes that will enable the house to sit using virtual platforms," Nahogandja said. "So far, the plan is to look at the utilisation of parliamentary committee rooms and the chamber in relation to videoconferencing."

The National Assembly's planned session will be its first since its work was disrupted by the worldwide outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the state of emergency and lockdown in Namibia from 28 March.

The National Assembly has 96 members with voting powers, who were sworn in on 20 March to serve until 2025.

The number of MPs in attendance and the application of health measures will be decided in consultation with the chief whips of the parties represented in the assembly.

According to Nahogandja, the assembly's table office has not received any particular topic for discussion, but it is expected that the government's national budget for the 2020/21 financial year, bills, motions, reports and questions will be tabled for debate once the house resumes its business.

The budget was expected to be tabled on 21 April but has been postponed, with a date for its tabling still to be announced.

More From: Namibian

