Liberia: Nwabudike Faces Deportation

Self-proclaimed naturalized Liberian, Nigerian national Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike is a fake individual and hence should not be allowed a day in Liberia to be considered a citizen, the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has recommended.

"The mere fact that the Petitioner (Cllr. Nwabudike) has failed and neglected to prove his Citizenship before the House of Senate during his confirmation hearing and up to present has still failed to do so, he has justified sufficiently that he has never been a citizen of Liberia but rather a faked individual and should not be allowed a day in Liberia to be considered citizen." The LNBA wrote in a motion as intervener to buttress Government's motion.

Cllr. Nwabudike filed a thirteen counts petition for Declaratory Judgment before the Civil Law Court after Criminal Court 'B' revealed that they were unable to locate his citizenship document.

But the LNBA which is the parent body for legal professionals here in a motion filed before the Civil Law Court in Monrovia, opined that in 1982 there was no court called the First Judicial Circuit Criminal Assizes "B|"-where Nwabudikw claimed to have taken his citizenship oath at age 16.

Moreover, Chapter 21 of the Aliens and Nationality Law of Liberia does not allow a minor to obtain citizenship. It states that the applicant must be at least 21 years of age at the time of the petition.

Cllr. Nwabudike nominated by President George Weah on Friday March 21, to head the National Elections Commission or NEC as chair, during his confirmation lied about almost everything including his naturalization papers, date of birth, and references.

His testimonies before senators and documents he tendered in as evidence during his confirmation hearings are all replete with inconsistencies. President George Weah withdrew his nomination days after senators halted further confirmation hearings.

However, further in their motion, the LNBA of which Cllr. Nwabudike until now has been a member stated that his (Nwabudike) Curriculum Vitae is a product of big fraud as such he must be penalized by being prosecuted and deported to his native land, Nigeria by the Attorney General of Liberia consistent with Chapter 21, Section 21.10 of the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia.

The Bar Association says at no time had Nwabudike ever petitioned the Liberian Immigration Services of his intention to change his nationality. It further stated that the

"That petitioner's claim that he was naturalized by the First Judicial Circuit Criminal Assizes "B" is factually untrue because in 1982, after the Coup de' tat, names of all courts including the Supreme Court used the prefix "People's", People's Probate Court... Hence the fact that the Certificate of Naturalization relied on by the Petitioner did not carry any such prefix, further makes the Petitioner's Certificate of Naturalization and Citizenship bogus and a big fraud for which this Petitioner must be penalized by having him prosecuted and deported to his native land, the Republic of Nigeria.", the LNBA said in its motion.