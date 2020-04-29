Liberia: SAAR Insurance Liberia Ltd Gives U.S.$50,000 to Govt

The SAAR Insurance Liberia Ltd, Friday April 24, presented a check of US50, 000 to the Government of Liberia as its contribution towards the latter's effort in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The check of US$50.000 was presented to the authority of the Ministry of Health and Liberian government to buttress the fight against this deadly virus by various organizations operating in the country such as the society African Assurance, alias SAAR Insurance Liberia Ltd.

During the symbolic presentation at the Health ministry in congo town, SAAR Insurance Company Branch Manager/Acting C.E.O, Philip T. Cooper said that, this donation to the government of Liberia by his entity was intended to buttress the government's effort in the fight against the COVID-19 in the country.

According to Mr. Cooper, since the outbreak of this virus in the country, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National public Health institute of Liberia (NPHIL) have been very instrumental in ensuring the eradication of the virus out of the country for the common good of the citizens.

During the Presentation, he noted that the disease has attacked almost all developed and developing countries which has an adverse effect on the global health system with Liberia being no exception.

Mr. Cooper added that the money in question had already being deposited in the government's COVID19-response account at the Central Bank of Liberia, While at the same time lauded the Minister of Health, the NPHIL Director General and the entire team for their tireless effort in ensuring that the government creates a formidable exit corridor for the monstrous virus.

Receiving the check on behalf of the government of Liberia, Health Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah lauded SAAR insurance for the gesture stating that the gesture was indeed an indelible one as its intended purpose will undoubtedly strengthen the government's effort to defeat the virus.

Minister Jallah then used the occasion to inform the employees of SAAR Insurance Company and the citizens in general not to take treatment or treat their family members at home when they are sick, but instead contact the hot line 4455 for said person to be tested or treated to save their lives and the entire country at large. She also urged the Liberian Citizens to purchase and use face masks before engaging the public in order to avoid been affecting and others.

"Society African Assurance Reinsurance" alias SAAR insurance Liberia Ltd," Was established and certificated in Liberian on July 25 2011, with eight branches operating in eight countries around the world, and is said to be doing business with both the governmental and private sectors.

SAAR Insurance Liberia LTD is providing coverage for some government institutions including Ministry of Health, Executive Protection Service (EPS), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and personnel of the National Security Agency (NSA) amongst others, "Philip Cooper said.

He also called on all their clients and other citizens to follow the Ministry of Health Protocol including the social distances to keep safe and urged the government of Liberia to ensure that the citizens should observer all the measures put into place for the safety of the citizens.