Liberia: Minister Kruah Conveys COVID 19 Message

The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. has conveyed a Coronavirus message to the people of Liberia on behalf of the Postal family.

In his recent message to the people of Liberia he said, "We believe that every Liberian is conscious of the spread of the deadly corona virus which is devastating not only Liberia but Africa and the world at large."

According to press release issued by the Ministry, Minister Kruah says consequently, it is befitting to join the calls of President George Manneh Weah, the World Health Organization (WHO) and all other groups and organizations that are having sleepless night to kick the virus out of Liberia, Africa and the rest of the world.

He warns Liberians to simply obey the instructions of the Ministry of Health and all other health authorities including regularly washing hands with soap and clean water or using sanitizer, wearing a facemask every time og going out in the public and avoiding public gathering to help stop the spread of the disease, among others.

The Posts Master General points out that health authorities say some of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 which may appear two to 14 days after exposure include: fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

He adds that other symptoms can include tiredness; aches; runny nose; sore throat; headache; diarrhea and vomiting.