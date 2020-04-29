Liberia: Defense Minister in Self Quarantine

Liberia's Defense Minister, Retired General Daniel Ziankahn says his returning first test result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic is negative but remains in self quarantine.His announcement came hours after Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe disclosed here that his second COVID 19 test result has return positive and he's now at the 14 Military Hospital undergoing treatment.

Minister Ziankahn who made the disclosure via the Truth FM breakfast show on Tuesday was among Liberian Security officials that attended the Regional Joint Security Meeting held at the Defense Ministry on April 11, which the late Drugs Enforcement Agency boss Col. Marcus Soko who died of COVID 19 also attended.

At least about three government officials have tested positive of the virus all of whom were in that meeting-Justice Minister Cllr. Musa Dean, Information Minister Len Eugene Nagbe and Police Deputy Inspector General for Administration Col. Sadiatu Reeves.

There are speculations that the Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations Col. Col. Marvin Sackor who took the late LDEA boss to the hospital for treatment has been tested positive but this is yet to be confined by health authorities here.Thus several officials are said to be at risks since there have been multiple interactions among security officials and other government officials since the April 11 meeting that have now seen three officers coming down with the virus.

However, he regretted the death of the LDEA boss, Soko and expressed condolence to the deceased's family for the lost.Ziahnkan further disclosed that following the meeting, officials reported for testing at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia where the government has set up a major testing center for the public. "I went thru the first round of testing and my status proved negative", said the Minister.

However, when asked whether he was working from home right now, Minister Ziankahn responded, "I work from home and from the office; you know, what's supposed to happen will happen."This development has come at a time Liberia has entered phase two of the locked down measure with the compulsory wearing of face masks in public.

Police authorities here have vowed to enforce the measure and ensure that citizens adhere to the new rules of wearing masks in public and as well as clearing the streets at 3pm.