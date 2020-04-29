Malawi: Synod's Arm of Governance Calls for Dialogue Between Malawi Police, Prison

The Church and Society of the Livingstonia CCAP Synod has called for a swift dialogue between the police and the prisons department over their recent fall out.

Church and Society's executive director Moses Mkandawire said his organization is ready to initiate the dialogue.

There were running battles between the police and junior prison warders last week after the law enforcers wanted to take over the running of the prisons following the strike by the junior prison staff.

"Those running battles between the two government departments of the same ministry has created unnecessary tension.

"There is need for the two departments to work together," he said.

He said other civil rights organizations should also come in to pacify the situation.

Meanwhile, the junior prison staff have given the government up to Friday to implement other demands which led to the strike.

They say promotion was just one of the many demands which they put forward.