Liberia: Brain Tumor Patient Appeals for Help

29 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — A 27-year-old brain tumor patient is appealing for public assistance to have surgery. Comfort Washington pictured with her father has a condition associated with Hydrocephalus (water in the brain). According to her father, George Sackie, it developed immediately his daughter completed her WASSCE exams. And then she developed her first epileptic fit and has had seizures since then.

Comfort's condition worsened last week and a neurosurgeon doctor in Monrovia has suggested she be sent overseas for appropriate treatment. It will cost US$4,000.

Sackie told FrontPageAfrica his family was asking for financial help. They held a fund raising rally. He said despite appeals to members of the Bong Legislative Caucus, business people to assist, especially by purchasing tickets at his daughter's fund raising rally, there were negative responses.

Sackie said the family would be organizing another fundraising rally next week to buy tickets to help save his daughter. Sackie can be contacted on 0886635494.

