Liberia: Public Disclosure Notice

29 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
press release

Updated Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) and Healthcare Waste Management Plan (HWMP)

For the

REGIONAL DISEASE SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM ENHANCEMENT (REDISSE) PROJECT

In line with the Environmental Regulations of Liberia and in compliance with the World Bank policy on disclosure of information, the Ministry of Health is pleased to announce to the public and all stakeholders that the final report for the updated ESMF and the HWMP for the REDISSE Project are now available. The REDISSE project targets all fifteen counties in Liberia and supports both human health and animal health activities.

Brief Project Description

The Objective of the Project is to: (i) to strengthen national and regional cross-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in West Africa, thereby addressing systemic weaknesses within the animal and human health systems that hinder effective disease surveillance and response; and (ii) in the event of an Eligible Emergency, to provide immediate and effective response to said Eligible Emergency.

The project has five main components and various sub-components to support its implementation in alignment with the One Health Platform. The REDISSE project is being implemented by the Ministry of Health, National Public Health Institute of Liberia and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ESMF and HCWMP were developed to provide measures to minimize adverse effects on the biophysical and social-economic environment during the implementation of the REDISSE project.

The ESMF is a live document which addresses management issues on a broad scale; that is, it sets up the principles, rules, guidelines and procedures to assess the environmental and social impacts of the project. It also provides immediate guidance to mitigate potential environmental impacts and concerns and devises opportunities to enhance the benefits therefrom. The framework integrates in a step-wise approach the most important environmental and social consideration into all stages of project preparation, implementation, monitoring and operations, and it is applicable to all projects funded by the World Bank.

The HWMP provides opportunities for healthcare workers and health facilities to prevent, reduce and mitigate the likely risk of transmission of infections that can be generated within health facilities. The plan provides feasible options of applying the best available environmental practices within both health facilities and communities in order to improve and safeguard public health and realize a sustainable safe environment.

Display Centers

The ESMF and HWMP will be published on MOH, NPHIL and World Bank websites respectively. Hard copies shall be made available to key stakeholders and other parties.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.