Liberia: Make the Best Out of the COVID-19 Pandemic

During this global COVID-19 pandemic, it is an opportunity to diligently commit to what we do best, our skillful labor in our homes. Even though we may have many tasks before us, our prayerful planning to enhance quality of our skills and abilities during this season of quarantine, is best investment of our time. While I understand the unique challenges and frustrations we face at present, we can achieve something great that will not only benefit our immediate families, but also the community, and society at large.

History has taught us that great achievers significantly contributed to human society during global health crises. For example, Isaac Newton was 23 years old when he started and succeeded in fields of mathematics and science, framing the principles of calculus, theories about light spectrum, and the laws of motion and gravity-all of which he worked at in quarantine during the great plague of London in 1665. Moreover, we gain motivation concerning the fundamental principle of productive livelihood from our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, as well as the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes. "Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might, for there is no work or thought or knowledge or wisdom in Sheol, to which you are going" (Ecclesiastes 9:10).

Every one of us came into this world to make some kind of contribution to human society based on our talents, skills, and abilities. It is wise to use norm of COVID-19 pandemic social distancing to diligently work, study, manage our homes, and shape up variety of areas in our lives. What are you doing with the many years, months, days, and hours in which God has given you to be productive? Additionally, we are to pay close attention to our physical health and be devoted to spiritual growth, and care for well-being of others. Christ called us to live fruitfully (John 15:4).

When we purpose in mind to be skillfully fruitful during this pandemic crisis, we will reap the nourishment of the vine - Jesus Christ. Our role as branches attached to the vine is a rock-solid spiritual attachment that will give us necessary wisdom to pursue our respective areas of expertise and focus. If we do otherwise, we will be like a branch of a plant that cannot grow on its own and won't bear fruit; it would wither and die (John 15:4). That is why it is important to essentially communion with the Lord in prayer, strategically plan, and do them accordingly during this season of social distancing. Proverbs 24:27 tells us, "prepare your work outside; get everything ready for yourself in the field, and after that build your house." This passage teaches us that planning is necessary, if we are to achieve future goals.

We can learn this fundamental principle of planning and doing from the triune Master-Designer of heaven and earth. God created the universe and its inhabitants in accordance with His eternal counsel and wisdom (Genesis 1; John 1). Furthermore, the Apostle Paul tells us that God's plan for the fullness of time is the work of Christ Jesus in reconciling all things in heaven and earth (Ephesians 1:10; 3:9). So we see that praying our life plan through the counsel and wisdom of God is strategically necessary, for it is practical in principle.

Let us use this time of self-distancing to hone our skills, as we pursue meaningful endeavors. Currently, I am fortunate to work at home, and I am using this season of pandemic to pray right, improve the quality of my God-given skill and ability, using resources in personal library, and many online resources to help me grow in knowledge. I encourage you, as well, to use this global health crisis time at home to improve quality of your labor, diligently do them to the best of your ability for the glory of God ( I Corinthians 10:31).

The Author:

Alexander Redd is a servant of Christ and Christian theologian at Gracious Hope Bible Fellowship.