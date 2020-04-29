Zimbabwe: Mayor Outlines Flea Market Plans

29 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare City Council intends to construct at least one flea market in each suburb to bring sanity in the informal sector following mass demolitions of illegal structures, Mayor Herbert Gomba has said.

Mupedzanhamo Flea Market is set to be renovated in a way that will foster observance of social distancing among traders and customers.

In an interview on Monday, Mayor Gomba said areas with existing markets would be spruced up and possibly extended.

"Each area, district and location is going to have a market dedicated for its own people. The Mabvuku market is there already, we just want to expand it and accommodate more people," he said.

"We don't want to politicise our markets, we want them to be run professionally. All employees who are allocating markets based on political affiliation are going to be removed from the markets division. It has to be done in a manner that is non-partisan."

On the Mupedzanhamo market, Mayor Gomba said the tables would be re-zoned and marked.

Council is also considering putting up a new shed and precast wall around the Mupedzanhamo market.

He said no one would be removed from the Mupedzanhamo market. Mayor Gomba said the multi-million-dollar Chishawasha complex was still on hold as negotiations were ongoing with the investor that wanted to partner council.

"As of now, we are going to be able to ensure the property is ready for occupation by our vending community. We are putting up ablution facilities, sheds, so that our people have access to stalls where they can be able to sell and store their wares."

In terms of Mbare Musika, council was looking for more open spaces within the suburb to accommodate more people.

At Glen View 8 Complex, users will be expected to pay council while space barons would be removed.

The city council, he said, will be working with the Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs Oliver Chidawu.

In the Central Business District, council has partnered the private sector in the construction of a new Copacabana market and another one along Chinhoyi Street.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

