Nigeria: Edo Varsity Iyamho Commences Second Semester Lectures Online

Edo University, Iyamho in its determination to graduate students within the stipulated time from date of entry into the institution, has due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, decided in the meantime to resume academic activities online on its CANVAS Learning Management System (LMS) and Academic Information System (AIS) platform.

This information was contained in a circular to staff, students and parents and signed by the Registrar of the university, Dr. Isoken Ogboro.

According to the information, academic activities will commence by April 27, 2020 with students' registration for the second semester on LMS, while lectures will begin online on May 4, 2020.

The CANVAS Learning Management System is a digital learning platform where both staff and students can interact the same way they do in their conventional classrooms. It provides a computerised learning platform which enables students perform all academic activities online.

Staff and students can access the CANVAS Learning Management System either on laptop or using their android phones with their login details from anywhere in the world.

The CANVAS Learning Management System has the capacity to accommodate 100 video conferencing/lectures for both staff and students simultaneously.

Edo University Iyamho is the only university in the West African Sub Region with this Ivy League Learning Management System which is in use by 70 per cent of the Ivy League universities in the world today.

Acquired in the first semester of the 2018/2019 academic session and launched in January 2019 by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by Prof. Ifeoma Isiugbo-Abanihe. The CANVAS Learning Management System has been in use in the university for more than a year, with both lecturers and students enrolled fully on the platform.

The management has organised series of trainings for lecturers and students of the university on the use of the CANVAS Learning Management System and they all attest to the fact that this wonderful investment in virtual education is the way to go.

On his part, the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor reiterated the need for the university to continuously train its staff on the use of this modern technology so that they can deliver the best services to the students effectively.

The beauty of the CANVAS Learning Management System is that parents can also monitor their wards' performances in class activities, as well as their overall performance in the university.

The university library which is rich in e-resources is also available and accessible to students during this period of lockdown from the comfort of their homes. Students can access the e-library using their login details.

The management also advised students of the university to visit the LMS and AIS platforms for the commencement of their course registration as from Monday, April 27, 2020 and lectures on May 4, 2020.