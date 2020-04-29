Nigeria: Shippers Want 35% Reduction in Shipping Charges

Ask banks to open twice weekly to clear backlogs of transactions

Shippers Association of Nigeria, SAN, has called for the reduction of shipping company charges by 35 per cent, even as it demanded that commercial banks should work full day at least twice a week as a means of clearing the backlogs of shipping documents and confirmation of duty as well as terminal charges slated for them.

President of the Shippers Association of Lagos State, Jonathan Nicol, explained that the decision of the national body was as result of the alleged Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Nigerian Shippers' Council, NSC, and the shipping companies.

Nicol noted that the management of the banks and shipping companies should open to compliment the efforts of the NSC.

He stated: "Shippers Association Lagos State will be glad if banks are open at least twice weekly to discharge a lot of shipping documents and indeed confirmation of duty and terminal payments.

"There are levels of actions smaller branches of bank can discharge. We also call on shipping staff of various enterprises to pick shipping documents and conduct duty and terminal fee payments to complement efforts of the Nigerian Shippers' Council in cargo clearance, especially for cargoes belonging industries.

"Much as we are concerned about the current precautionary health conditions, the Nigerian Shippers' Council representing government directives would need the support of all stakeholders in this respect.

"In addition, Shippers Associations in Nigeria would like the 35 per cent reduction from the shipping companies' charges as speculated some time ago by the Nigerian Shippers' Council on a Memorandum of Agreement. We hope we are working, especially now, under very life threatening conditions, a sacrifice that should be appreciated by government.

"Everyone who wishes Nigeria well should contribute towards the welfare of our economy. The informal sector is doing a great job by their current efforts in clearing their cargoes, as directed. They should be encouraged."