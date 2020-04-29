Namibia: African Swine Fever Kills 48 Pigs in Omusati

An outbreak of African swine fever in the Omusati region has killed 48 pigs thus far, the agriculture ministry confirmed to The Namibian on Tuesday.

Thirty-eight other pigs have also been infected with the disease, according to the ministry.

Agriculture ministry chief veterinary officer Josephat Peter said the ministry was not sure of the exact source of the disease, but suspected it came from wild warthogs, as they are carriers of African swine fever. The outbreak was first noticed on 13 March this year, but the ministry had little information on it at the time.

Peter said 233 pigs in the area of the outbreak would be put down to contain the disease. This includes 195 pigs that came into contact with the pigs that died, and the 38 animals that are reported to be infected with the swine fever.

The outbreak in Omusati has affected five constituencies and 21 villages in those constituencies, Peter said, adding that the only way to contain the virus would be to perform animal euthanasia to stop the outbreak in its tracks.

The affected constituencies are Outapi, Tsandi, Okalongo, Anamulenge and Ohongo. Peter said within the five constituencies pigs have been reported to have died at 21 villages, while pigs have also been reported to be sick and 195 of the animals have come into contact with the dead and sick ones. "These are part of the group of pigs that need to put down," Peter said.