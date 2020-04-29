Namibia: Challenge On Kanime's Reappointment Dismissed

22 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

The Windhoek High Court yesterday dismissed an urgent court bid by the opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) councillor Ignatius Semba, who, on an urgent basis, requested the High Court to halt the reappointment of Abraham Kanime on a three-year contract.

Kanime, who was due to go on retirement next month, was given a new offer as chief of the City Police, which translates to around N$2.2 million per year and a monthly package of a little over N$182 000.

According to council documents, Kanime was handed the new contract to avoid uncertainty and a leadership vacuum at the City Police. Kanime is expected to sign the new contract tomorrow. According to council documents, Kanime's pay package includes a yearly basic salary of at least N$1.4 million, car allowance of N$302 000, housing allowance of N$492 000 and an additional annual bonus of N$116 000.

Kanime, who tendered his resignation earlier this year, was due to leave at the end of this month, after over a decade at the helm of the City Police.

Semba confirmed to New Era that the PDM case was dismissed yesterday by the Windhoek High Court, saying the dismissal does not mean the case is closed.

"There is a pending review of the application, in terms whereof, I am seeking an order from the court to review and set aside the decision by the council to retain the current head of city police," Semba said, adding that the review of the application is going to be heard in due course.

"The date for the hearing is still to be determined. The council is required to provide the record consisting of the documents containing the discussion of the decision," said the PDM councillor.

